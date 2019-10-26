Archer Daniels Midland’s (ADM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. Archer Daniels Midland has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 777,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,725,000 after acquiring an additional 119,674 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,482,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,269,000 after acquiring an additional 299,959 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

