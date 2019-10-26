Archrock (AROC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.35 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Archrock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.79. Archrock has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 15,308 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $155,223.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Bradley Childers bought 12,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,689.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

