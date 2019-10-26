Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Position Lessened by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,187 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,138,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,531 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,215,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,399,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,790,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 30,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $735,072.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at $682,444.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 1,181,135 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $28,949,618.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,325,823 shares in the company, valued at $375,635,921.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen upgraded Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

ARNC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,836. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

