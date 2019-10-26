Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 269,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 551,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.64.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

