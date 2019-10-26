Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 60,146 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,146 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Workday worth $42,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Workday by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $219.00 price objective on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.73.

Shares of WDAY opened at $160.75 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of -131.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $50,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $52,581,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,099,707 shares of company stock valued at $189,341,183. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

