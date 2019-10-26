Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $43.71 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $43,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $211.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.26. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,427 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

