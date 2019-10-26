Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $34,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 91.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 782,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,909,000 after acquiring an additional 374,739 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,104 shares of company stock worth $15,418,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.45.

Shares of TMO opened at $296.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

