Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $40,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $1,027,839.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,556.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $112,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,591. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $236.03 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.60 and a 52-week high of $286.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $244.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price objective on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $281.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.26.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

