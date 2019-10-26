Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Increased to Add at Peel Hunt

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ASC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,006.25.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 254,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $287.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 15,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

