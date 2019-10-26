Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at $32,000. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 41.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc sold 8,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $120,684.28.

ARDC stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

