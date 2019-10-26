Argyle Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in Halliburton by 903.2% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $36.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

