Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 1.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,096,000 after buying an additional 546,307 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $28,252,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $110.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

