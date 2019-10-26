Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $652.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will post $652.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.90 million and the highest is $655.20 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $563.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $260.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.73.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $306,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,185.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,986 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,137 over the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 65,325.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,322,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 53.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,967,000 after buying an additional 396,782 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 147.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,451,000 after buying an additional 274,175 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,777,000 after buying an additional 272,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 717.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,319,000 after buying an additional 237,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $244.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.87. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $187.08 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

