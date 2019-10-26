Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.11

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$32.11 ($22.77) and last traded at A$31.96 ($22.67), with a volume of 1097593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$31.76 ($22.52).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile (ASX:ALL)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

