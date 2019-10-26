Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Shares Up 0.1%

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:ASBRF)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $50.45, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55.

Asahi Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASBRF)

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, and Overseas. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.