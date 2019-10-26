Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd earned a news impact score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd (NASDAQ:APWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co.Ltd

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

