Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Holdings Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 73.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,722,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.82. 282,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,439. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.67. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $142.15.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 62.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $406,569.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

