Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CIO Andrew T. Feldstein Acquires 11,500 Shares

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 11,500 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.54 per share, for a total transaction of $535,210.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AGO opened at $46.64 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.39 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 46.89% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGO. ValuEngine lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 960.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

