Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 186.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,946 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 960.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 449,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,410. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.39 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 46.89% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 6,628 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $299,254.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,845.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $541,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,726,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 116,900 shares of company stock worth $5,306,006 and sold 50,986 shares worth $2,245,712. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

