Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.27% of Atmos Energy worth $35,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Atmos Energy by 68.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Argus upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.27.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.88 and a 52-week high of $115.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $485.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

