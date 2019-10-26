ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATNI. National Securities started coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on shares of ATN International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.10 million, a PE ratio of 3,102.50 and a beta of 0.37. ATN International has a 1 year low of $50.48 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. ATN International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 144.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in ATN International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ATN International by 92.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

