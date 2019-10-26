Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Aton Resources Inc (CVE:AAN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 60000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $8.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Aton Resources (CVE:AAN)

Aton Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of 738 square kilometers located in Egypt.

