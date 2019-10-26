AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,776,000 after acquiring an additional 150,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,129.47. The company had a trading volume of 237,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,752. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $729.79 and a 12 month high of $1,186.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,109.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,088.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,136.00.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

