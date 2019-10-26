Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

AVLR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $105.00 target price on Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.26.

AVLR stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09. Avalara has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $94.31.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $86,644.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $888,360.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,782 shares of company stock worth $76,837,264. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Avalara by 170.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

