Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Longbow Research downgraded Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Avnet from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

AVT stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,171. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Avnet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Avnet news, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,062,644.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,519.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $595,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 122.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 613,901 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Avnet by 53.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 921,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,694,000 after acquiring an additional 319,590 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 13.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,903,000 after acquiring an additional 257,966 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 182.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 241,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 35.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 132,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

