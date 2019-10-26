Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Avnet from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Longbow Research downgraded Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,171. Avnet has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

Avnet declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,644.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,519.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $595,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

