Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACLS. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

ACLS stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.30. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

