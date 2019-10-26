Baader Bank Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) a €1.35 Price Target

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) received a €1.35 ($1.57) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €1.00 ($1.16) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €0.95 ($1.10) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Warburg Research set a €0.60 ($0.70) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €1.38 ($1.60).

HDD opened at €1.15 ($1.34) on Thursday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a twelve month low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of €2.15 ($2.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.27. The company has a market cap of $321.22 million and a PE ratio of 115.30.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

