Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) will announce sales of $169.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Balchem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.20 million to $173.00 million. Balchem posted sales of $155.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Balchem will report full year sales of $667.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.30 million to $674.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $769.75 million, with estimates ranging from $700.50 million to $839.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Balchem.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

BCPC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 76,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,125. Balchem has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, VP David F. Ludwig sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Mason purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,283.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.