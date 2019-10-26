Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Balchem alerts:

In related news, VP David F. Ludwig sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,147,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Mason purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,220.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,283.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Balchem by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 128,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

BCPC stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.