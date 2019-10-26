Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

NYSE BLX opened at $21.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.62 million, a P/E ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.