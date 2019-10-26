Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BSMX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NYSE:BSMX opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.