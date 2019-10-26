Bank of America Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $198.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.56.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $188.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.60. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.54%.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 145.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 238,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,493,000 after purchasing an additional 141,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

