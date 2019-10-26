Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Given $11.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $11.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $205.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Joseph Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,117.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,750. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 33.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 6.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at $174,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

