Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,948 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 2.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 305.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 471,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 354,862 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $8,878,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. H2O AM LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 316,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.38 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

