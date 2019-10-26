Bank of Stockton Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NYSE PG opened at $123.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

