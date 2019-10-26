Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Stephens restated a hold rating on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Banner alerts:

NASDAQ BANR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 151,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,854. Banner has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.10%.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $110,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock worth $168,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Banner by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Banner by 9.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Banner by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 883,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.