Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective (down from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 190.82 ($2.49).

BARC traded up GBX 3.96 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 170.36 ($2.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,669,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 181 ($2.37). The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153.56.

In other news, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 10,092 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

