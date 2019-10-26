Barclays Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $725.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $710.00 to $725.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMG. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $797.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $904.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $590.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $779.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $787.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $822.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $761.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $857.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.01, for a total transaction of $641,417.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,186,388.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total value of $22,992,195.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,352,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,367 shares of company stock valued at $91,008,264 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

