Barclays Lowers Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,490 ($32.54) to GBX 2,410 ($31.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,295.56 ($30.00).

BNZL opened at GBX 2,001 ($26.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 1,962 ($25.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,048.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,149.29.

In other news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.77), for a total value of £53,467.20 ($69,864.37).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

