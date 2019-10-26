Barclays Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $2,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,787.48 target price (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,234.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,207.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $19.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,761.33. 9,594,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,771.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,844.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $880.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after buying an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after buying an additional 491,118 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after buying an additional 422,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

