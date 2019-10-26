Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Barnes Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barnes Group stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 436,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,487. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $51,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $270,369.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,757 shares of company stock valued at $445,632 in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

