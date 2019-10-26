Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Base Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 25.40 ($0.33).

Shares of LON:BSE opened at GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Thursday. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.84 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $153.99 million and a PE ratio of 4.00.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

