Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.03 ($77.95).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €70.62 ($82.12) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. Basf has a twelve month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a twelve month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

