Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.03 ($77.95).

Shares of ETR BAS traded up €0.54 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €70.62 ($82.12). The company had a trading volume of 2,662,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. Basf has a 1 year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 1 year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.53.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

