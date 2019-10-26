Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €68.00 by Independent Research

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €68.00 ($79.07) target price by investment analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.03 ($77.95).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS stock opened at €70.62 ($82.12) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €63.98 and a 200-day moving average of €63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50. Basf has a 12-month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12-month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.