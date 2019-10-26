Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 609 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Alphabet by 13.4% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,265.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,224.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,175.35. The firm has a market cap of $874.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total value of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,241 shares of company stock worth $6,319,242. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,404.93.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

