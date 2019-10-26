Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 16,686 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 304.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $307,000.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $25.57 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.