Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 268 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.77.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $370.73 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $399.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

