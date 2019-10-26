Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 39,916 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $119.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $121.21.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5523 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

